Kerala Launches Counselling For Police Personnel To Relieve Stress

Kerala’s Home Department has launched a special programme to help police personnel relieve their tensions in personal and professional life.

An official statement said those who need the support can seek expert counselling at the HATS (Help and Assistance to Tackle Stress) centre.

The counselling for policemen has begun amidst reports of law investigators suffering from psychological stress.

HATS is a programme envisaged to identify those officers and personnel suffering from stress and to provide them counselling with the help of experts, it said.

Those who suffer any stress related to personal and professional life are free to call on the Centre's designated number and the service of expert psychologists and counsellors would be available to them there.

The period of counselling would be considered as the official duty performed by them and they would be sanctioned eligible TA/DA for attending counselling sessions, the statement added.

(PTI inputs)

