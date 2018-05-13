Kerala Businessman Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Theatre

A businessman was arrested in Kerala for allegedly molesting a minor girl inside a cinema hall in Malappuram district.



He was booked under Section 354 of IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and the POCSO Act, they said.



The incident took place at a theatre in Edapal on April 18, police said.



Moideen Kutty was arrested after visuals of the incident, captured on CCTV in the theatre, were aired by a television channel today.



He was earlier taken into custody from Shornur and brought to a police station in Changaramkulam for questioning.



The CCTV footage was handed over to police by childline authorities on April 28.



The minor girl was accompanied by a woman, said to be her mother.



Earlier, Health and Social Justice minister K K Shylaja said if police had failed to act despite receiving a complaint, it was a 'grave lapse' and action would be taken.



Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, demanded action against the 'erring' police personnel and said it was unfortunate that they had 'failed' to act, despite receiving the complaint on April 28.



The state Human Rights Commission also demanded action against the police personnel concerned.



It demanded that the Malappuram district police chief probe the incident and file a report within three weeks.



In another incident, police at Payannur registered a case under the POCSO Act against a man, who allegedly tried to molest a nine-year old girl belonging to the nomadic community on May 10.



The girl was sleeping along with her parents near a stadium at Payyanur in Kannur district when the man abducted her, police said.



However, the girl raised an alarm and her parents woke up, following which the man left her and fled the spot.

(PTI)