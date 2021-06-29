A day after AAP accused Punjab's Capt Amarinder Singh-led government of denying his Aam Aadmi Party permission to hold a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come up with a detailed offer to provide free electricity in the state ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Kejriwal said promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in Punjab if AAP comes to power.

Kejriwal also promised 24/7 power in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

The offer for free electricity initially came on Monday.

AAP national convener Kejriwal was slated to visit Chandigarh on Tuesday and the party had scheduled a press conference in the city’s Punjab Bhawan.

The AAP government already provides free electricity to households in Delhi, a point that Kejriwal reiterated on Twitter ahead of his visit.

"...In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh," the AAP chief had tweeted in Punjabi on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

