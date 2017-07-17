Karnataka Senior Cop D. Roopa, Who Exposed Sasikala VVIP Treatment In Jail, Transferred

D Roopa, a senior police official in Karnataka who created political storm in Tamil Nadu after revealing that AIADMK chief VK Sasikala paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore for special treatment in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara central prison, has been transferred.

PTI reports DGP (prisons) HN Sathyanarayana Rao and DIG (prisons) Roopa, who had brought him under a cloud of bribery allegations, were shifted with immediate effect.

According to ANI, Roopa has been transferred to the traffic department as the inspector general of police and commissioner for traffic and road safety.

Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy said they knew that the state government would take such a decision, as they are inclined towards giving cover to wrong people and their wrongdoings.

"I think this government wants to protect the illegal activities and the people doing it. This government is not trying to sincerely bring out the truth and facts. This Government is only there to protect the interest of illegal people and encourage such issues," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

A recent report by Roopa had asserted that a bribe worth Rs. 2 crore was given to the prison officials by Sasikala for, including the DG (prisons), in order to avail special facilities in Parappana Agrahara central prison.

The report also alleged that the jail staff had accepted bribes from Sasikala for allowing the installation of a makeshift kitchen in her cell and being provided with an inmate as a cook, The Hindu reported.

To this regard, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah assured that strict action would be taken against the guilty, while taking cognizance of allegations of irregularities in the Bengaluru central prison.

Siddaramaiah said he has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The move comes days after the DG (prisons) rejected her allegation, saying no such favors were provided to Sasikala. The AIADMK general secretary was sentenced to jail soon after she surrendered before a trial court in Bengaluru.

On July 14, Roopa had also said she is being unnecessarily targetted and singled out for exposing irregularities at the Parappana Agrahara Central prison.

In a similar case recently, Shreshtha Thakur, a woman police officer of Syana circle in district Bulandshahar who stood up against local BJP leaders and sent five of them to jail for creating obstacles in discharging government duties, was transferred to Bahraich this month.

According to reports, Mukesh Bhardwaj, the party city president asserted that Thakur's transfer was necessary to lift the morale of the party workers.

The cop was transferred a week after BJP's 11 MLAs and MPS held a meeting with the chief minister over the issue.

It is reported that the local leaders and workers linked it with their pride and pressured the government to take action against Thakur.