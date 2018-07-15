Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy Breaks Down, Says 'Swallowing Pain Of Coalition Govt'

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he is not happy while heading a coalition government and is swallowing the pain of it.

“You are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of your brothers became chief minister and you all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth and swallowed pain of this government,” emotional Kumaraswamy said at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Kumaraswamy further said that he wanted to become the chief minister of Karnataka to solve the problems of the people and fulfill the unfinished agenda of his father and former state chief minister HD Deve Gowda.

He said, “My wish to become CM was not to enjoy the power but to solve the problems of my people of the state and to fulfill the unfinished agenda of my father which was to solve the problems of the farmers, daily wage workers and downtrodden people irrespective of caste and religion.”

“But people of the state didn't take to confidence to solve all the problems,” he added.

After days of high-political drama in the state, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) had come together and managed to form the government in the state in partnership.

(ANI)