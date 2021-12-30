Kareena Kapoor Captures A Candid Moment Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Khan; Kangana Ranaut Reacts

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their kid Taimur Khan's morning routine on Instagram. The actress showed a snap from what appears to be Taimur Khan's bedroom, in which Saif Ali Khan appeared to be having a conversation while Taimur Khan was busy drawing. While having breakfast in bed, Saif Ali Khan was photographed wearing white jeans and a blue T-shirt.

On the same picture actress Kangana Ranaut commented by calling it 'Beautiful' with a red heart emoji.

On her Instagram stories earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo of Saif Ali Khan and director Homi Adajania chilling on the set of the film ‘Cocktail’. Both of them appear to be having a great time while sunbathing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally tested negative for Covid-19 as she announced it on her Instagram handle. The actress was photographed outside actor Kunal Shashi Kapoor's mansion in Juhu, Mumbai, for Christmas lunch with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh Khan.

On the work front, the actress was last seen alongside late actor Irrfan Khan and actress Radhika Madan in the 2020 film 'Angrezi Medium.' Kareena Kapoor's next film 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' will be with Aamir Khan in the lead. 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' is a remake of the American film 'Forrest Gump.'