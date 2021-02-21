Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Welcome Baby Boy

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday. The news was shared online by the couple’s friends and family members.

The couple’s close friend and Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulated the couple on an Instagram story.

Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 20. The celebrity couple welcomed their second child at around 8.30 am on Sunday.

Kareena and Saif had announced the pregnancy in August, thanking well-wishers for their support.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” they had said.

Kareena and Saif got married in the year 2012.

Kareena, 40, delivered their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The toddler, now four years old, has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif, 50, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).

