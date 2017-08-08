Justice Dipak Misra To Be Next Chief Justice of India, Justice Khehar To Retire On August 27

Justice Dipak Misra will be the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) after the retirement of Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on August 27, according to ANI.

Justice Khehar had sent the recommendation of Justice Misra’s name for the top judicial post of the country to the Union Law Ministry, a report said.

Justice Mishra, 63, is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after Justice Khehar. Justice Misra will retire on October 2.

Justice Misra will be the 45th CJI.

Justice Misra enrolled as an advocate on February 14, 1977. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Orissa High Court in 1996 and was transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 1997. He became a permanent judge in December, 1997. Justice Misra assumed charge of the office of Chief Justice, Patna High Court in 2009 and later became the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in 2010. He was elevated to the Supreme Court on October 10, 2011.

Justice Misra will have a tenure of nearly 14 months as the CJI. He will retire on October 2, 2018.

