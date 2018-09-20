Jet Airways Passengers Bleed Mid-Air After Crew Forgets To Maintain Cabin Pressure

A Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight returned to the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning after passengers suffered nose and ear bleeds due to low cabin pressure.

The flight immediately turned back and landed in Mumbai where the affected passengers, some of whom also complained of headaches, were offloaded and given treatment at the airport, news agency ANI reported.

Oxygen masks were deployed. Many passengers have complained of a headache. All the affected passengers are being attended to by the doctors at the airport.

The Boeing 737 aircraft returned to Mumbai.

"During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained.

"As a result, oxygen masks got deployed," the official at aviation regulator DGCA said.

Citing initial information, the official said few passengers have nose bleeding.

"Out of 166 passengers on board, 30 passengers are affected... some have nose bleeding, few have ear bleeding and some are complaining of headache," he added.

The official said all the affected passengers are being attended to by the doctors at the airport. Response from a Jet Airways spokesperson was awaited.