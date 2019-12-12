Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks For Theme Bash; See Pics

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were recently spotted attending a Bollywood theme party dressed as characters from the former's 1998 romantic-drama film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Karan tried to portray Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul, Gauri recreated Tina, the character played by Rani Mukerji in the film. Both Gauri and Karan wore similar outfits as the respective characters in the film. Their friend Kajal Anand came dressed like Kajol's Anjali to complete the trio.

Sharing pictures of all three of them attending the party on his instagram account, Karan wrote ,"So BREAKING NEWS! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani (sic),"

While SRK did not dress up for the theme party, he photo-bombed Karan's perfect KKHH recreated pic. Janhvi Kapoor also attended the theme bash draped in a yellow saree. She wore a yellow lace saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, paired with a string of pearls and straight hair. She recreated her late mother Sridevi's look from Chandni. Manish Malhotra was also seen at the event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Shweta Bachchan too marked their presence. They came dressed as Amitabh Bachchan from the song Jumma Chumma de de, and were seen twinning in black denim and jackets.

Check out pics from the night below: