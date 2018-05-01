The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 May 2018 Last Updated at 5:36 pm Arts & Entertainment

Jackie Chan's 18-Year-Old Estranged Daughter Living On The Street With Girlfriend, Blames 'Homophobic' Parents

Ng, 18, and her girlfriend Andi Autumn posted a short video on YouTube, in which she said she has been living under a bridge.
Outlook Web Bureau
Jackie Chan's 18-Year-Old Estranged Daughter Living On The Street With Girlfriend, Blames 'Homophobic' Parents
Jackie Chan's 18-Year-Old Estranged Daughter Living On The Street With Girlfriend, Blames 'Homophobic' Parents
outlookindia.com
2018-05-01T17:39:17+0530

Action star Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng has claimed she is homeless and is living on the streets of Hong Kong.

Ng, 18, and her girlfriend Andi Autumn posted a short video on YouTube, in which she said she has been living under a bridge.

She claimed her "homophobic parents" were responsible for her current situation.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things. We've gone to the police, we've gone to the hospitals, the food banks, the LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don't give a s***," Ng said.

"We don't know what to do at this point. We just want to let people know what's going on because at this point it seems ridiculous that no one can help. I don't understand," she added.

Ng is Chan's daughter with former beauty queen Elaine Ng, with whom the actor had an affair while married to his current wife Joan Lin.

The 64-year-old actor has not spoken publicly about his daughter but has acknowledged the affair.

Speaking to the website Coconuts, Elaine denounced her daughter's claims, saying she needs to find a job.

"I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work. They shouldn't film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta's father is. People all over the world work hard and don't rely on someone else's fame to get money," she said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Ng previously told the Express that Chan has "never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father."

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jackie Chan Hong Kong Arts & Entertainment Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Condom Ads On TV: Rajasthan High Court Dismisses NGO's Plea Challenging Centre's Ban
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters