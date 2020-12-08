ISL Live Streaming, NorthEast United FC Vs Bengaluru FC: When And Where To Watch Match 21 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Both Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they face each other in the Hero Indian Super League Season 7 at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Tuesday. (More Football News)



Both teams are coming off morale-boosting wins. Bengaluru notched up their first win of the campaign against Chennaiyin FC while NorthEast got back to winning ways with a victory over SC East Bengal after two straight draws.



The match will pit Bengaluru's defence against NorthEast's attack. While the Blues have been solid at the back, they are yet to score from open play. The Highlanders, on the other hand, have scored in every game they have played so far.

Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat knows his team is in for a tough match, but stated that he had all the confidence in his team's abilities.



NEUFC coach Gerard Nus too is planning to play to his team's strengths and will not change the way they play on Tuesday.



NEUFC have never beaten their opponents in the league stage before and on current form, this is a great opportunity for Nus to set that record straight. But he is not underestimating his opponents despite their less-than-stellar start to the season.



Head-to-head: Bengaluru FC have won 5 of the eight encounters with NorthEast United winning one. Two matches have ended in a draw.



All you need to know about the NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC:



Match: 21st match of ISL 2020-21 between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC

Date: December 8 (Tuesday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world.



Starting XIs:



Northeast United: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado.



Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Juanan; Udanta Kumam, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri.



Squads:

NorthEast United FC: Goalkeepers - Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka; Defenders - Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan; Midfielders - Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela; Forwards - Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.



Head coach - Gerard Nus (Spain)





Bengaluru FC: Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthummawia Ralte, Lara Sharma; Defenders - Ajith Kumar, Diswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang; Midfielders - Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Khangebam; Forwards - Deshorn Brown, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Mahesh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip.



Head coach - Carles Cuadrat (Spain)

