Actress Assault Case: Is There A Paid Campaign To Create Sympathy Wave For Dileep?

There seems to be an explosion of articles from unheard of film and news websites in Facebook and Whatsapp trying to paint a human face to actor Dileep accused of a diabolic crime against an actress, making many suspect that a well-heeled PR machinery is at work.

Dileep has been accused of conspiring to abduct and sexually assault an actress colleague and film the act. Just after his arrest, articles from dubious websites are flooding the timeline and whatsapp groups telling about his charity works and alleging a ‘high-level’ conspiracy to book him.

Thinking about the scale of that makeover, those working for Dileep have an easier task. What they have been able to achieve in just two days is stupendous.

While the Malayalam media continues with its unabashed coverage of the most trivial aspects of the case such as Dileep’s food in jail and the clothes he wears etc, the propaganda materials surfacing on social media appear to be professionally orchestrated. #SupportDileep campaigns on social media and even offline posters projecting Dileep as a victim of ‘conspiracy’ is now doing rounds. Media and journalists are systematically targeted for their relentless coverage of the case.

Many have pointed out that a Kerala version of 'Being Human' campaign is currently underway to create a sympathy wave in favour of Dileep just like how it was done for Salman Khan after the hit and run case against him.

Even though many of Dileep’s rivals and former friends have now come up to disclose his dubious character, several others have made open statements almost giving him a clean chit or giving him the benefit of doubt way too much.

One of the strongest comments in favour of him came from none other than Dileep’s brother and producer Anoop, who categorically claimed that the case against the actor was a conspiracy. "My brother was trapped in the sensational case. The conspiracy is against him. Like in the movies, a wonderful script has been written and perfectly executed,” he said.

The outspoken Kerala legislator PC George was quick to allege that Dileep was “framed”, saying the case had gathered unprecedented attention because of the glamorous profile of the survivor. He even sought to link Dileep’s arrest with two other incidents – that of Dileep's ex-wife, Manju Warrier sharing stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ex Kerala DGP, T.P Senkumar giving clean chit to Dileep in an interview to a Malayalam weekly.

Dileep’s fans association has also claimed that it is a conspiracy against him in a statement issued by them.

The Malayalam film industry’s protective attitude towards the ‘all-powerful’ Dileep was questioned by the general public from the very beginning of this case. Even though he has been expelled from the actors association AMMA, many of its members including a couple of legislators were accused of claiming Dileep’s innocence until he was arrested. Mukesh, a leading actor and an MLA of the ruling CPI(M) who is accused of introducing the main accused in the actress assault case to Dileep, was even seen shouting at media persons who questioned the association’s sympathy towards Dileep at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the survivor in the case has put up a brave and matured face saying, “If he is claiming to be innocent, it has to be proved at the earliest. Or, if he is guilty, that also has to be proved at the earliest.”