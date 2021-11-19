Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's chemistry has got many viewers hooked on to the ongoing season of reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', especially ever since they drew an interesting love dynamic in the show . However, it seems that their is trouble in the paradise already.

The growing closeness between Prakash and fellow contestant, actor Vishal Kotian has left Kundraa feeling betrayed. In a recent episode, the future of ‘TejRan’ will go for a toss as Kundrra fumes over their growing bond.

Kundrra decides to confide in friend and contestant Umar Riaz about his disappointment and tells him “Agar aap kuch cheez chupani shuru kar do jisse aap close ho, toh kahi na kahi rishte kharab ho jaate hain.” (If you start hiding things from someone you are close to, then it spoils the relationship some how).

Kundrra admits that he is feeling angry and has no idea what to do about it. He believes that Tejasswi is playing a smart game to race ahead in this contest.

“Mera andar ka jo possessive banda hai na, woh maan nahi raha hai!” (The possesive guy inside me is not understanding this.)

Riaz advises him to speak to Prakash about it, but Kundrra seems too sullen to do anything at the moment.