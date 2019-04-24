﻿
Ankit Rajpoot, ready for the seventh over, asked for the ball and in comical fashion and everybody started looking for it during the RCB vs KXIP match of IPL 2019

24 April 2019
In a never-before-seen scenario, everybody including the players at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru spent some good time searching for a cricket ball which was in the pocket of one of the umpires officiating the Royal Challengers (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday.

Ankit Rajpoot, ready for the seventh over, asked for the ball and in comical fashion and everybody started looking for it. Replays then showed that Bruce Oxenford had given the ball to his fellow umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin just before taking the time-out.

With no clue, the fourth umpire was seen running out with a box. Later, Shamshuddin 'recovered' it from his pocket and handed it back to the bowler to resume the play.

Relive the bizarre incident here:

RCB set a 203-run target for KXIP thanks to an unbeaten 121-run fourth wicket stand between AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis.

