﻿
IPL 2019, Player Auction: Complete List Of Players

A total of 346 players will go under the hammer during the auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on December 18.

14 December 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-12-14T21:19:19+0530
Initially, 1003 players had registered, but the list was pruned to 346 after the eight franchises submitted their shortlists of players.

Nine overseas players – Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, D'Arcy Short – are in the highest bracket.

Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack among Indian players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

With Rs 1.5 crore as the base price, Steyn and Morne Morkel will hope to return to action for the 12th season of the IPL.

Among the Indian quicks, Mohammed Shami has set his base price at Rs 1 crore while Ishant Sharma will invite the first bid at Rs 75 lakh.

Here's the complete list of players (base price in lakhs):

FIRST NAME SURNAME COUNTRY BASE PRICE CATEGORY
Brendon McCullum  New Zealand 200 Capped
Chris Woakes England 200 Capped
Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 200 Capped
Colin Ingram South Africa 200 Capped
Shaun Marsh Australia 200 Capped
Corey Anderson New Zealand 200 Capped
Samuel Curran England 200 Capped
Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka 200 Capped
Darcy Short Australia 200 Capped
Alex Hales  England 150 Capped
Jaydev Unadkat India 150 Capped
Jonny Bairstow  England 150 Capped
Morne Morkel South Africa 150 Capped
Dale Steyn South Africa 150 Capped
Rilee Rossouw South Africa 150 Capped
Luke Wright England 150 Capped
James Faulkner Australia 150 Capped
Alex Carey Australia 150 Capped
Liam Dawson England 150 Capped
Martin Guptill New Zealand 100 Capped
Axar  Patel India 100 Capped
Yuvraj Singh India 100 Capped
Moises Henriques Australia 100 Capped
Chris Jordan England 100 Capped
Wriddhiman  Saha India 100 Capped
Mohammad Shami India 100 Capped
Adam Zampa Australia 100 Capped
Hashim Amla South Africa 100 Capped
Usman Khawaja Australia 100 Capped
Anureet Singh Kathuria India 30 Uncapped
Ishwar  Pandey India 30 Uncapped
Aniruda Srikkanth India 30 Uncapped
Pradeep Sangwan India 30 Uncapped
K Vignesh India 30 Uncapped
Sachin Baby India 20 Uncapped
Ankeet Bawane India 20 Uncapped
Armaan Jaffer India 20 Uncapped
Devdutt Padikkal India 20 Uncapped
Anmolpreet Singh India 20 Uncapped
Manan Vohra India 20 Uncapped
Ayush Badoni India 20 Uncapped
Varun Chakaravarthy India 20 Uncapped
Shivam Dube India 20 Uncapped
Sarfaraz Khan India 20 Uncapped
Akshdeep  Nath India 20 Uncapped
Jalaj Saxena India 20 Uncapped
Ankush Bains India 20 Uncapped
Arun Karthick Basker India 20 Uncapped
K.S Bharat India 20 Uncapped
Baba Indrajith India 20 Uncapped
Sheldon Jackson India 20 Uncapped
Anuj Rawat India 20 Uncapped
Aniket Choudhary India 20 Uncapped
Tushar Deshpande India 20 Uncapped
Rajneesh Gurbani India 20 Uncapped
Chama Milind India 20 Uncapped
Zahir Khan Pakteen Afghanistan 40 Uncapped
Ishan Porel India 20 Uncapped
Nathu Singh India 20 Uncapped
Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 100 Capped
Kane Richardson Australia 100 Capped
Joe Denly England 100 Capped
Daniel Christian Australia 100 Capped
Jean-Paul Duminy South Africa 100 Capped
Ben Laughlin Australia 100 Capped
James Pattinson Australia 100 Capped
Mark Wood England 100 Capped
Steven Finn England 100 Capped
Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 75 Capped
Naman  Ojha India 75 Capped
Ishant Sharma India 75 Capped
Nicholas Pooran West Indies 75 Capped
Jason Holder West Indies 75 Capped
James Neesham New Zealand 75 Capped
Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 75 Capped
Luke Ronchi New Zealand 75 Capped
Darren Bravo West Indies 75 Capped
Lendl Simmons West Indies 75 Capped
Tymal Mills England 75 Capped
Hardus Viljoen South Africa 75 Capped
Sikandar Raza Butt Zimbabwe 75 Capped
David Wiese South Africa 75 Capped
Harry Gurney England 75 Capped
Matt Henry New Zealand 75 Capped
Marchant De Lange South Africa 75 Capped
Murugan Ashwin India 20 Uncapped
K C Cariappa India 20 Uncapped
Yuvraj Chudasama India 20 Uncapped
Ravi  Sai Kishore India 20 Uncapped
Jagadeesha Suchith India 20 Uncapped
Ruturaj Gaikwad India 20 Uncapped
Priyam  Garg India 20 Uncapped
Amandeep Khare India 20 Uncapped
Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 40 Uncapped
K Rohit Rayudu India 20 Uncapped
Benjamin Dwarshuis Australia 30 Uncapped
Samarth India 20 Uncapped
Tajinder Dhillon India 20 Uncapped
Anrich Nortje South Africa 20 Uncapped
Pravin Dubey India 20 Uncapped
Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 20 Uncapped
Shubham Ranjane India 20 Uncapped
Atit Sheth India 20 Uncapped
Ronit More India 20 Uncapped
Zeeshan Ansari India 20 Uncapped
Dwayne Smith West Indies 75 Capped
Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 50 Capped
Ben Mcdermott Australia 50 Capped
Cheteshwar  Pujara India 50 Capped
Manoj  Tiwary India 50 Capped
Stephan Myburgh Netherlands 20 Associate
Hanuma Vihari India 50 Capped
Gurkeerat Singh India 50 Capped
Varun Aaron India 50 Capped
Mohit Sharma India 50 Capped
Fawad Ahmed Australia 50 Capped
Khary Pierre West Indies 50 Capped
Rahul Sharma India 50 Capped
Reeza Hendricks South Africa 50 Capped
Saurabh Tiwary India 50 Capped
Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 50 Capped
Rishi Dhawan India 50 Capped
Parvez Rasool India 50 Capped
Heinrich Klaasen South Africa 50 Capped
Glenn Phillips New Zealand 50 Capped
Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh 50 Capped
Mithun Abhimanyu India 50 Capped
Vinay Kumar India 50 Capped
Muhammad Khan USA 40 Associate
Barinder Sran India 50 Capped
Anton Devcich New Zealand 50 Capped
Faiz Fazal India 50 Capped
Aiden Markram South Africa 50 Capped
Irfan Pathan India 50 Capped
Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 50 Capped
Rovman Powell West Indies 50 Capped
Satyajeet Bachhav India 20 Uncapped
Bhargav Bhatt India 20 Uncapped
Rajesh Bishnoi India 20 Uncapped
Unmukt  Chand India 20 Uncapped
Abhimanyu Easwaran India 20 Uncapped
Chirag Gandhi India 20 Uncapped
Ashwin Hebbar India 20 Uncapped
Himanshu Rana India 20 Uncapped
Sarthak Ranjan India 20 Uncapped
Akshath  Reddy India 20 Uncapped
Himmat Singh India 20 Uncapped
Baba Aparajith India 20 Uncapped
Sandeep Bavanaka India 20 Uncapped
Chris Green Australia 30 Uncapped
Lewis Gregory England 40 Uncapped
Karim Janat Afghanistan 20 Uncapped
Akash Bhandari India 20 Uncapped
Subodh Bhati India 20 Uncapped
Hiten Dalal India 20 Uncapped
Saurabh Kumar India 20 Uncapped
Diwesh Pathania India 20 Uncapped
Bipul Sharma India 20 Uncapped
Atharwa Taide India 20 Uncapped
Mohammed Azharudeen India 20 Uncapped
Harvik  Desai India 20 Uncapped
Ryan Rickelton South Africa 20 Uncapped
Kedar Devdhar India 20 Uncapped
Nikhil Naik India 20 Uncapped
Mahesh  Rawat India 20 Uncapped
Patrick Brown England 40 Uncapped
Jitesh Sharma India 20 Uncapped
Vishnu Vinod India 20 Uncapped
Manjeetkumar Chaudhary India 20 Uncapped
Yash  Dayal India 20 Uncapped
Royston Dias India 20 Uncapped
Umar Nazir Mir India 20 Uncapped
Chetan Sakariya India 20 Uncapped
Kuldeep  Sen India 20 Uncapped
Kanishk Seth India 20 Uncapped
Rahul Shukla India 20 Uncapped
Arshdeep Singh India 20 Uncapped
Aaron Summers Australia 20 Uncapped
Jaskaran Singh India 20 Uncapped
Sandeep Warrier India 20 Uncapped
Siddharth Desai India 20 Uncapped
Rajat Goel India 20 Uncapped
Pappu Roy India 20 Uncapped
Pradeep Sahu India 20 Uncapped
Karanveer Singh India 20 Uncapped
Gurvinder Singh India 20 Uncapped
Johnson Charles West Indies 50 Capped
Andre Fletcher West Indies 50 Capped
Shafiqullah Shafiq Afghanistan 50 Capped
Mohammad Shahzad Afghanistan 50 Capped
Brendan Taylor Zimbabwe 50 Capped
Manpreet Grewal India 50 Capped
Gulbadin Naib Afghanistan 50 Capped
Oshane Thomas West Indies 50 Capped
Fabian Allen West Indies 50 Capped
Doug Bracewell New Zealand 50 Capped
Mohammed Mahmudullah Bangladesh 50 Capped
Paul Stirling Ireland 50 Capped
Ashton Turner Australia 50 Capped
Sean Abbott Australia 50 Capped
Kushaal Wadhwani India 20 Uncapped
Tanmay Agarwal India 20 Uncapped
Harpreet Bhatia India 20 Uncapped
Ishank Jaggi India 20 Uncapped
Sharad  Lumba India 20 Uncapped
Tanmay Mishra India 20 Uncapped
Virat  Singh India 20 Uncapped
Treyaksh  Bali India 20 Uncapped
Ajit Chahal India 20 Uncapped
Pankaj Jaswal India 20 Uncapped
Roosh Kalaria India 20 Uncapped
Milind Kumar India 20 Uncapped
Shamss Mulani India 20 Uncapped
Darshan Nalkande India 20 Uncapped
Jack Prestwidge Australia 20 Uncapped
Sairaj Patil India 20 Uncapped
Swapnil Singh India 20 Uncapped
Shashank Singh India 20 Uncapped
Lalit Yadav India 20 Uncapped
Samarpit Joshi India 20 Uncapped
Aryan Juyal India 20 Uncapped
Sumanth Kolla India 20 Uncapped
Anmol Malhotra India 20 Uncapped
Urvil Patel India 20 Uncapped
Sharath Ravi India 20 Uncapped
Ajay Rohera India 20 Uncapped
Prabhsimran Singh India 20 Uncapped
Upendra Singh Yadav India 20 Uncapped
Badrey Alam India 20 Uncapped
Bandaru Ayyappa India 20 Uncapped
Stephen Chipurupalli India 20 Uncapped
Rasikh Dar India 20 Uncapped
Mohit Jangra India 20 Uncapped
Suraj Kamath India 20 Uncapped
Mohsin Khan India 20 Uncapped
Ravi Kiran Majeti India 20 Uncapped
Nidheesh MD India 20 Uncapped
Safvan Patel India 20 Uncapped
Kushang Patel India 20 Uncapped
Tanveer Ul Haq India 20 Uncapped
Lalith  Yadav India 20 Uncapped
Junior Dala South Africa 50 Capped
Ashoke Dinda India 50 Capped
Obed Mccoy West Indies 50 Capped
Seth Rance New Zealand 50 Capped
Robbie Frylinck South Africa 50 Capped
Liam Livingstone England 50 Capped
Jeevan Mendis Sri Lanka 50 Capped
Keemo Paul West Indies 50 Capped
Vernon Philander South Africa 50 Capped
Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 50 Capped
Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 50 Capped
Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 50 Capped
Dane Paterson South Africa 50 Capped
Sayed Shirzad Afghanistan 50 Capped
Prithvi Raj Yarra India 20 Uncapped
Laurie Evans England 40 Uncapped
Rajesh Bishnoi Sr India 20 Uncapped
Swapnil Gugale India 20 Uncapped
Priyank Panchal India 20 Uncapped
Rajat Patidar India 20 Uncapped
Dwaraka Ravi Teja India 20 Uncapped
Cameron Delport South Africa 30 Uncapped
Prayas Ray Barman India 20 Uncapped
Jamie Overton England 40 Uncapped
Ashok Menaria India 20 Uncapped
Riyan Parag India 20 Uncapped
Jason Sangha Australia 20 Uncapped
Akash Parkar India 20 Uncapped
Shamar Springer West Indies 20 Uncapped
Pratyush Singh India 20 Uncapped
Milind Tandon India 20 Uncapped
R Vivek India 20 Uncapped
R.Sanjay Yadav India 20 Uncapped
Ravi  Balhara India 20 Uncapped
Ashish Hooda India 20 Uncapped
Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 20 Uncapped
Babasafi Pathan India 20 Uncapped
Pankaj  Rao India 20 Uncapped
Lutho Sipamla South Africa 20 Uncapped
Anupam Sanklecha India 20 Uncapped
Blair Tickner New Zealand 20 Uncapped
Pawan Suyal India 20 Uncapped
Kartik Tyagi India 20 Uncapped
Ajay Yadav India 20 Uncapped
Kuldip Yadav India 20 Uncapped
Sudeep Tyagi India 50 Capped
Neil Wagner New Zealand 50 Capped
Ryan Mclaren South Africa 50 Capped
Samit Patel England 50 Capped
Jon-Jon Smuts South Africa 50 Capped
Jack Wildermuth Australia 50 Capped
Johannes Malan South Africa 20 Uncapped
Shubham Singh Rohilla India 20 Uncapped
Ganesh Satish India 20 Uncapped
Naushad Shaikh India 20 Uncapped
Pite Van Biljon South Africa 20 Uncapped
Jake Weatherald Australia 20 Uncapped
Iqbal Abdullah India 20 Uncapped
Shubham Agrawal India 20 Uncapped
Agnivesh Ayachi India 20 Uncapped
Jay Bista India 20 Uncapped
Harpreet  Brar India 20 Uncapped
Vinod  C V India 20 Uncapped
Akshay  Chandran India 20 Uncapped
Arun Chaprana India 20 Uncapped
Shiva Chauhan India 20 Uncapped
Ankit Sharma India 20 Uncapped
Jason Smith South Africa 20 Uncapped
Shadley Van Schalkwyk South Africa 20 Uncapped
Manzoor Dar India 20 Uncapped
Puneet Datey India 20 Uncapped
Pavan Deshpande India 20 Uncapped
Aakarshit Gomel India 20 Uncapped
Mehdi Hasan India 20 Uncapped
Akhil Herwadkar India 20 Uncapped
Venkatesh Iyer India 20 Uncapped
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India 20 Uncapped
