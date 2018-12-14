IPL 2019, Player Auction: Complete List Of Players

A total of 346 players will go under the hammer during the auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on December 18.
Initially, 1003 players had registered, but the list was pruned to 346 after the eight franchises submitted their shortlists of players.
Nine overseas players – Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, D'Arcy Short – are in the highest bracket.
Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack among Indian players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.
With Rs 1.5 crore as the base price, Steyn and Morne Morkel will hope to return to action for the 12th season of the IPL.
Among the Indian quicks, Mohammed Shami has set his base price at Rs 1 crore while Ishant Sharma will invite the first bid at Rs 75 lakh.
Here's the complete list of players (base price in lakhs):
|FIRST NAME
|SURNAME
|COUNTRY
|BASE PRICE
|CATEGORY
|Brendon
|McCullum
|New Zealand
|200
|Capped
|Chris
|Woakes
|England
|200
|Capped
|Lasith
|Malinga
|Sri Lanka
|200
|Capped
|Colin
|Ingram
|South Africa
|200
|Capped
|Shaun
|Marsh
|Australia
|200
|Capped
|Corey
|Anderson
|New Zealand
|200
|Capped
|Samuel
|Curran
|England
|200
|Capped
|Angelo
|Mathews
|Sri Lanka
|200
|Capped
|Darcy
|Short
|Australia
|200
|Capped
|Alex
|Hales
|England
|150
|Capped
|Jaydev
|Unadkat
|India
|150
|Capped
|Jonny
|Bairstow
|England
|150
|Capped
|Morne
|Morkel
|South Africa
|150
|Capped
|Dale
|Steyn
|South Africa
|150
|Capped
|Rilee
|Rossouw
|South Africa
|150
|Capped
|Luke
|Wright
|England
|150
|Capped
|James
|Faulkner
|Australia
|150
|Capped
|Alex
|Carey
|Australia
|150
|Capped
|Liam
|Dawson
|England
|150
|Capped
|Martin
|Guptill
|New Zealand
|100
|Capped
|Axar
|Patel
|India
|100
|Capped
|Yuvraj
|Singh
|India
|100
|Capped
|Moises
|Henriques
|Australia
|100
|Capped
|Chris
|Jordan
|England
|100
|Capped
|Wriddhiman
|Saha
|India
|100
|Capped
|Mohammad
|Shami
|India
|100
|Capped
|Adam
|Zampa
|Australia
|100
|Capped
|Hashim
|Amla
|South Africa
|100
|Capped
|Usman
|Khawaja
|Australia
|100
|Capped
|Anureet Singh
|Kathuria
|India
|30
|Uncapped
|Ishwar
|Pandey
|India
|30
|Uncapped
|Aniruda
|Srikkanth
|India
|30
|Uncapped
|Pradeep
|Sangwan
|India
|30
|Uncapped
|K
|Vignesh
|India
|30
|Uncapped
|Sachin
|Baby
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ankeet
|Bawane
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Armaan
|Jaffer
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Devdutt
|Padikkal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Anmolpreet
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Manan
|Vohra
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ayush
|Badoni
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Varun
|Chakaravarthy
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Shivam
|Dube
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sarfaraz
|Khan
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Akshdeep
|Nath
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Jalaj
|Saxena
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ankush
|Bains
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Arun Karthick
|Basker
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|K.S
|Bharat
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Baba
|Indrajith
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sheldon
|Jackson
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Anuj
|Rawat
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Aniket
|Choudhary
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Tushar
|Deshpande
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Rajneesh
|Gurbani
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Chama
|Milind
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Zahir Khan
|Pakteen
|Afghanistan
|40
|Uncapped
|Ishan
|Porel
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Nathu
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Lockie
|Ferguson
|New Zealand
|100
|Capped
|Kane
|Richardson
|Australia
|100
|Capped
|Joe
|Denly
|England
|100
|Capped
|Daniel
|Christian
|Australia
|100
|Capped
|Jean-Paul
|Duminy
|South Africa
|100
|Capped
|Ben
|Laughlin
|Australia
|100
|Capped
|James
|Pattinson
|Australia
|100
|Capped
|Mark
|Wood
|England
|100
|Capped
|Steven
|Finn
|England
|100
|Capped
|Carlos
|Brathwaite
|West Indies
|75
|Capped
|Naman
|Ojha
|India
|75
|Capped
|Ishant
|Sharma
|India
|75
|Capped
|Nicholas
|Pooran
|West Indies
|75
|Capped
|Jason
|Holder
|West Indies
|75
|Capped
|James
|Neesham
|New Zealand
|75
|Capped
|Kusal
|Perera
|Sri Lanka
|75
|Capped
|Luke
|Ronchi
|New Zealand
|75
|Capped
|Darren
|Bravo
|West Indies
|75
|Capped
|Lendl
|Simmons
|West Indies
|75
|Capped
|Tymal
|Mills
|England
|75
|Capped
|Hardus
|Viljoen
|South Africa
|75
|Capped
|Sikandar Raza
|Butt
|Zimbabwe
|75
|Capped
|David
|Wiese
|South Africa
|75
|Capped
|Harry
|Gurney
|England
|75
|Capped
|Matt
|Henry
|New Zealand
|75
|Capped
|Marchant
|De Lange
|South Africa
|75
|Capped
|Murugan
|Ashwin
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|K C
|Cariappa
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Yuvraj
|Chudasama
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ravi
|Sai Kishore
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Jagadeesha
|Suchith
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ruturaj
|Gaikwad
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Priyam
|Garg
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Amandeep
|Khare
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sherfane
|Rutherford
|West Indies
|40
|Uncapped
|K Rohit
|Rayudu
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Benjamin
|Dwarshuis
|Australia
|30
|Uncapped
|R
|Samarth
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Tajinder
|Dhillon
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Anrich
|Nortje
|South Africa
|20
|Uncapped
|Pravin
|Dubey
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Qais
|Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|20
|Uncapped
|Shubham
|Ranjane
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Atit
|Sheth
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ronit
|More
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Zeeshan
|Ansari
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Dwayne
|Smith
|West Indies
|75
|Capped
|Shimron
|Hetmyer
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Ben
|Mcdermott
|Australia
|50
|Capped
|Cheteshwar
|Pujara
|India
|50
|Capped
|Manoj
|Tiwary
|India
|50
|Capped
|Stephan
|Myburgh
|Netherlands
|20
|Associate
|Hanuma
|Vihari
|India
|50
|Capped
|Gurkeerat
|Singh
|India
|50
|Capped
|Varun
|Aaron
|India
|50
|Capped
|Mohit
|Sharma
|India
|50
|Capped
|Fawad
|Ahmed
|Australia
|50
|Capped
|Khary
|Pierre
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Rahul
|Sharma
|India
|50
|Capped
|Reeza
|Hendricks
|South Africa
|50
|Capped
|Saurabh
|Tiwary
|India
|50
|Capped
|Hazratullah
|Zazai
|Afghanistan
|50
|Capped
|Rishi
|Dhawan
|India
|50
|Capped
|Parvez
|Rasool
|India
|50
|Capped
|Heinrich
|Klaasen
|South Africa
|50
|Capped
|Glenn
|Phillips
|New Zealand
|50
|Capped
|Mushfiqur
|Rahim
|Bangladesh
|50
|Capped
|Mithun
|Abhimanyu
|India
|50
|Capped
|Vinay
|Kumar
|India
|50
|Capped
|Muhammad
|Khan
|USA
|40
|Associate
|Barinder
|Sran
|India
|50
|Capped
|Anton
|Devcich
|New Zealand
|50
|Capped
|Faiz
|Fazal
|India
|50
|Capped
|Aiden
|Markram
|South Africa
|50
|Capped
|Irfan
|Pathan
|India
|50
|Capped
|Thisara
|Perera
|Sri Lanka
|50
|Capped
|Rovman
|Powell
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Satyajeet
|Bachhav
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Bhargav
|Bhatt
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Rajesh
|Bishnoi
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Unmukt
|Chand
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Abhimanyu
|Easwaran
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Chirag
|Gandhi
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ashwin
|Hebbar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Himanshu
|Rana
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sarthak
|Ranjan
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Akshath
|Reddy
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Himmat
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Baba
|Aparajith
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sandeep
|Bavanaka
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Chris
|Green
|Australia
|30
|Uncapped
|Lewis
|Gregory
|England
|40
|Uncapped
|Karim
|Janat
|Afghanistan
|20
|Uncapped
|Akash
|Bhandari
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Subodh
|Bhati
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Hiten
|Dalal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Saurabh
|Kumar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Diwesh
|Pathania
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Bipul
|Sharma
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Atharwa
|Taide
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Mohammed
|Azharudeen
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Harvik
|Desai
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ryan
|Rickelton
|South Africa
|20
|Uncapped
|Kedar
|Devdhar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Nikhil
|Naik
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Mahesh
|Rawat
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Patrick
|Brown
|England
|40
|Uncapped
|Jitesh
|Sharma
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Vishnu
|Vinod
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Manjeetkumar
|Chaudhary
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Yash
|Dayal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Royston
|Dias
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Umar Nazir
|Mir
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Chetan
|Sakariya
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Kuldeep
|Sen
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Kanishk
|Seth
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Rahul
|Shukla
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Arshdeep
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Aaron
|Summers
|Australia
|20
|Uncapped
|Jaskaran
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sandeep
|Warrier
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Siddharth
|Desai
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Rajat
|Goel
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Pappu
|Roy
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Pradeep
|Sahu
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Karanveer
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Gurvinder
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Johnson
|Charles
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Andre
|Fletcher
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Shafiqullah
|Shafiq
|Afghanistan
|50
|Capped
|Mohammad
|Shahzad
|Afghanistan
|50
|Capped
|Brendan
|Taylor
|Zimbabwe
|50
|Capped
|Manpreet
|Grewal
|India
|50
|Capped
|Gulbadin
|Naib
|Afghanistan
|50
|Capped
|Oshane
|Thomas
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Fabian
|Allen
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Doug
|Bracewell
|New Zealand
|50
|Capped
|Mohammed
|Mahmudullah
|Bangladesh
|50
|Capped
|Paul
|Stirling
|Ireland
|50
|Capped
|Ashton
|Turner
|Australia
|50
|Capped
|Sean
|Abbott
|Australia
|50
|Capped
|Kushaal
|Wadhwani
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Tanmay
|Agarwal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Harpreet
|Bhatia
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ishank
|Jaggi
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sharad
|Lumba
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Tanmay
|Mishra
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Virat
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Treyaksh
|Bali
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ajit
|Chahal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Pankaj
|Jaswal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Roosh
|Kalaria
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Milind
|Kumar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Shamss
|Mulani
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Darshan
|Nalkande
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Jack
|Prestwidge
|Australia
|20
|Uncapped
|Sairaj
|Patil
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Swapnil
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Shashank
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Lalit
|Yadav
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Samarpit
|Joshi
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Aryan
|Juyal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sumanth
|Kolla
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Anmol
|Malhotra
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Urvil
|Patel
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sharath
|Ravi
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ajay
|Rohera
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Prabhsimran
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Upendra Singh
|Yadav
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Badrey
|Alam
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Bandaru
|Ayyappa
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Stephen
|Chipurupalli
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Rasikh
|Dar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Mohit
|Jangra
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Suraj
|Kamath
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Mohsin
|Khan
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ravi Kiran
|Majeti
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Nidheesh
|MD
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Safvan
|Patel
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Kushang
|Patel
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Tanveer
|Ul Haq
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Lalith
|Yadav
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Junior
|Dala
|South Africa
|50
|Capped
|Ashoke
|Dinda
|India
|50
|Capped
|Obed
|Mccoy
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Seth
|Rance
|New Zealand
|50
|Capped
|Robbie
|Frylinck
|South Africa
|50
|Capped
|Liam
|Livingstone
|England
|50
|Capped
|Jeevan
|Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|50
|Capped
|Keemo
|Paul
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Vernon
|Philander
|South Africa
|50
|Capped
|Dasun
|Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|50
|Capped
|Isuru
|Udana
|Sri Lanka
|50
|Capped
|Sheldon
|Cottrell
|West Indies
|50
|Capped
|Dane
|Paterson
|South Africa
|50
|Capped
|Sayed
|Shirzad
|Afghanistan
|50
|Capped
|Prithvi Raj
|Yarra
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Laurie
|Evans
|England
|40
|Uncapped
|Rajesh
|Bishnoi Sr
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Swapnil
|Gugale
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Priyank
|Panchal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Rajat
|Patidar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Dwaraka
|Ravi Teja
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Cameron
|Delport
|South Africa
|30
|Uncapped
|Prayas Ray
|Barman
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Jamie
|Overton
|England
|40
|Uncapped
|Ashok
|Menaria
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Riyan
|Parag
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Jason
|Sangha
|Australia
|20
|Uncapped
|Akash
|Parkar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Shamar
|Springer
|West Indies
|20
|Uncapped
|Pratyush
|Singh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Milind
|Tandon
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|R
|Vivek
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|R.Sanjay
|Yadav
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ravi
|Balhara
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ashish
|Hooda
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Lukman Hussain
|Meriwala
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Babasafi
|Pathan
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Pankaj
|Rao
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Lutho
|Sipamla
|South Africa
|20
|Uncapped
|Anupam
|Sanklecha
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Blair
|Tickner
|New Zealand
|20
|Uncapped
|Pawan
|Suyal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Kartik
|Tyagi
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ajay
|Yadav
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Kuldip
|Yadav
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Sudeep
|Tyagi
|India
|50
|Capped
|Neil
|Wagner
|New Zealand
|50
|Capped
|Ryan
|Mclaren
|South Africa
|50
|Capped
|Samit
|Patel
|England
|50
|Capped
|Jon-Jon
|Smuts
|South Africa
|50
|Capped
|Jack
|Wildermuth
|Australia
|50
|Capped
|Johannes
|Malan
|South Africa
|20
|Uncapped
|Shubham Singh
|Rohilla
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ganesh
|Satish
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Naushad
|Shaikh
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Pite
|Van Biljon
|South Africa
|20
|Uncapped
|Jake
|Weatherald
|Australia
|20
|Uncapped
|Iqbal
|Abdullah
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Shubham
|Agrawal
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Agnivesh
|Ayachi
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Jay
|Bista
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Harpreet
|Brar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Vinod
|C V
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Akshay
|Chandran
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Arun
|Chaprana
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Shiva
|Chauhan
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Ankit
|Sharma
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Jason
|Smith
|South Africa
|20
|Uncapped
|Shadley
|Van Schalkwyk
|South Africa
|20
|Uncapped
|Manzoor
|Dar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Puneet
|Datey
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Pavan
|Deshpande
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Aakarshit
|Gomel
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Mehdi
|Hasan
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Akhil
|Herwadkar
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Venkatesh
|Iyer
|India
|20
|Uncapped
|Dharmendrasinh
|Jadeja
|India
|20
|Uncapped
Post a Comment