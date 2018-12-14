IPL 2019, Player Auction: Complete List Of Players

A total of 346 players will go under the hammer during the auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on December 18.

Initially, 1003 players had registered, but the list was pruned to 346 after the eight franchises submitted their shortlists of players.

Nine overseas players – Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, D'Arcy Short – are in the highest bracket.

Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack among Indian players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

With Rs 1.5 crore as the base price, Steyn and Morne Morkel will hope to return to action for the 12th season of the IPL.

Among the Indian quicks, Mohammed Shami has set his base price at Rs 1 crore while Ishant Sharma will invite the first bid at Rs 75 lakh.

Here's the complete list of players (base price in lakhs):