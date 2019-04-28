Delhi Capitals (DC) ended their innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Sunday, thanks to a cameo from Sherfane Rutherford.

The youngster from Guyana hit 28 from 13 balls which included one four and three sixes. The best of the lot was a one-handed six over backward point against Navdeep Saini to end the innings.

Watch it here:

M46: DC vs RCB – Sherfane Rutherford Six https://t.co/L8DK0rJWLf via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) April 28, 2019

Rutherford and Axar Patel put 46 runs in 3.1 overs to help Delhi end the innings with a flourish.

Earlier, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (50 off 37) and Iyer (52 off 37) laid the foundation for the hosts as they set a 188-run target.