﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour Of Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Defends Perth Test, Says It Tested Skills Of Players

India's Tour Of Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Defends Perth Test, Says It Tested Skills Of Players

The ICC rated the pitch average, the lowest pass mark. Many former players, including Johnson, slammed the ICC for the same.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 December 2018
India's Tour Of Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Defends Perth Test, Says It Tested Skills Of Players
File Photo
India's Tour Of Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Defends Perth Test, Says It Tested Skills Of Players
outlookindia.com
2018-12-23T17:47:48+0530
Also Read

Batting great on Sunday defended the Perth pitch, which hosted India's second Test against Australia, saying it was by no means "average".

India lost the second Test at Perth by 146 runs. And the pitch has been rated "average" by the ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle. It's the lowest pass mark provided by the ICC when they assess the pitch and outfield of Test grounds.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to defend the pitch which, according to him, tested "the skills of batsmen and bowlers."

"Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed. This pitch was by no means “Average”," Tendulkar wrote.

Many former players, including Mitchell Johnson and Michael Vaughan, slammed the ICC for the same.

"Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I'd actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is? Hope for another exciting test at the MCG," Johnson wrote on his twitter handle.

Vaughan also took to Twitter to criticise ICC's decision.

"And they wonder why Test Match cricket is struggling .. Was a tremendously exciting pitch which had a bit for everyone .. Should be more like this IMO..."

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sachin Tendulkar India's Tour Of Australia Cricket India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India's Tour Of Australia: Ravi Shastri Hits Back, Says It's Easy To Fire Blanks From Distance
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters