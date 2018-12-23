Batting great on Sunday defended the Perth pitch, which hosted India's second Test against Australia, saying it was by no means "average".

India lost the second Test at Perth by 146 runs. And the pitch has been rated "average" by the ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle. It's the lowest pass mark provided by the ICC when they assess the pitch and outfield of Test grounds.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to defend the pitch which, according to him, tested "the skills of batsmen and bowlers."

"Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed. This pitch was by no means “Average”," Tendulkar wrote.

Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed. This pitch was by no means “Average”. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 23, 2018

Many former players, including Mitchell Johnson and Michael Vaughan, slammed the ICC for the same.

"Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I'd actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is? Hope for another exciting test at the MCG," Johnson wrote on his twitter handle.

Vaughan also took to Twitter to criticise ICC's decision.

"And they wonder why Test Match cricket is struggling .. Was a tremendously exciting pitch which had a bit for everyone .. Should be more like this IMO..."