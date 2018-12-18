Hours after registering their first Test win since the ball-tampering scandal broke out in South Africa earlier this year, Cricket Australia announced an unchanged squad for the remaining two matches of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

On Tuesday, Australia beat India by 146-run defeat in the second Test at Perth to level the four-match Test series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Adelaide, giving themselves a rare hard-earned ascendancy in a series Down Under.

But the Aussies, without their batting stars Steve Smith and David Warner, scripted a convincing win against6 a bouyant Indian side which in fact can be read as a remarkable metamorphis under the leadership of Tim Paine, who was only a fringe player at best at the start of the year.

And now, the Cricket Australia has shown faith in the team, awarding them an extended run to wear the fabled Baggy Green.

The only noticeable change is that uncapped pacer Chris Tremain, who did not travel to Perth for the second Test either, has been released from the list.

The Australian team management feels that they have sufficient back-up in Mitchell Marsh and Peter Siddle should they need to bolster their four-man bowling attack for the remaining two Tests, to be played in Melbourne and Sydney.

The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1 with a 146-run win after India were bowled out for 140 runs in 56 overs in their second innings on the fifth and final day.

Starting from overnight 112 for five, India lost their last five wickets for 28 runs and it was all over within 65 minutes of play.

Starc (46/3) and Lyon (39/3) finished with three wickets apiece, while Josh Hazlewood (24/2) and Pat Cummins (25/2) took a brace each.

Squad: Tim Paine (c), Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.

(With PTI inputs)