India registered a 31-run win over Australia at Adelaide on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series Down Under.

After setting a 323-run target, Indian bowlers bowled out Australia for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before Tea on Day 5 with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami taking three wickets each for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Here's a list 10 interesting facts from the match:

1. The win helped Virat Kohli become the first Asian captain to win Tests in England, South Africa and Australia.

2. This is India's third Test win outside the sub-continent – joint-most for India in a calendar year.

3. This is the first time India win the opening Test of a series in Australia. In the previous 11 opening matches, India lost nine and drew two.

4. India are the second team, after Pakistan's 71 run win at the MCG in 1978-79, to do so.

5. The 31-run margin is India's closest win in an away Test (by runs) and the third closest overall. Top two are – 13 runs vs Australia at the Wankhede in 2004 and vs England by 28 runs at the Eden Gardens in 1972-73.

6. A record number of 35 batsmen were dismissed to catches. Previous most was 34 in the Cape Town Test between South Africa and Australia earlier this year.

7. For the first time, all 20 second innings wickets were dismissed to catches.

8. Rishabh Pant (six in the first innings followed by five more in the second) equalled the all-time record for more catches by a wicketkeeper in a Test.

9. Man of the match Cheteshwar Pujara posted his best match aggregate (194 - 123 & 71) in an away Test match.

10. He also became the second Indian to face 200-plus balls in each innings of a Test in Australia after Vijay Hazare at the same venue in 1948.

The second Test at Perth starts on Friday (December 14).