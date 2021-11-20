Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
India's Cleanest City Transforms Garbage Into Fuel And Money

Indore was adjudged the cleanest city for the fifth year in a row in the Union government's annual survey.

2021-11-20T19:12:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 7:12 pm

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) meticulous efforts to keep the city clean not only earned it bragging rights as India's cleanest city year after year, but also some fat cash as well.

The IMC earns Rs 8 crore annually from the plants which convert waste into useful products such as bio-CNG, an official said.The corporation employs about 8,500 sanitary workers in three shifts from 6 am to 4 am, 22 hours a day to keep the city clean. “A new 550-ton capacity bio-CNG plant is going to be commissioned soon, which will take the civic body's annual earnings from waste treatment to Rs 10 crore," said Asad Warsi, the IMC's advisor for the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan.

At present, the private companies which make bio-CNG, compost and other products by processing wet and dry waste pay about Rs 8 crore to the IMC every year. “The city generates 300 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage water. Of this, 110 MLD water is reused to water public gardens, farms and also for construction activities,” Warsi said.

 With PTI Inputs

India Indore Municipal Council Clean Air Street initiative
