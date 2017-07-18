The Website
Indian Citizens Are Top Asylum Seekers, Says Report

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image

A recent global study on migration has revealed that India is among the top countries whose citizens seek aslyum. Indians go to countries like New Zealand and Latvia to seek refuge from "persecution".

A report on OECD member-nations by  International Migration Outlook 2017, China, India, Fiji and Iraq were the top asylum-seekers to New Zealand between 2012 and 2016, reported The Times of India.

In total, 340 people sought asylum in New Zealand  in 2015-16, according to the country note. Out of them, India and China were the largest source countries of asylum-seekers (11% and 9%), followed by Fiji (8%), Iraq (7%) and Pakistan (6%). Refugee status was granted in 110 cases (35%) in all.

Similarly, Latvia, a European country with about 2 million population, had 6,200 registered international students, out of which India and Uzbekistan population percentage stood at 18 each.

In 2016, India was also among the top countries for asylum requests in Australia, Finland, Japan, Latvia, Slovak Republic, UK and US, the report adds.

According to a report by The Indian Express,  Hong-Kong government had raised the issue of rising asylum-seekers  with Indian government last year and urged it to consider measures to stop the entry of illegal immigrants.

