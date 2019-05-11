Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi often says the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would have been different if Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, and not Jawaharlal Nehru, was made India's first PM, one of his fellow Bharatiya Janata Party leaders has another option.

Gumansingh Damor, the BJP candidate from Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, said India wouldn't have been partitioned had they decided to make Mohammad Ali Jinnah the first prime minister.

In a video shared by ANI, Damor is heard saying, "Let me tell you. At the time of independence, had Nehru not been adamant about being the prime minister, there would be no partition."

He, then, offers the alternative. "Mohammad Ali Jinnah was an advocate and an intellectual. If they had decided that Jinnah would become the prime minister, this country wouldn't have been divided."

"If there is anyone responsible for the partition, it's the Congress party," he said.

Watch the vide here: