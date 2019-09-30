All eyes will be on the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team when they take on South Africa in a three-match Test series, starting October 2 at Visakhapatnam. This will be India's first home Test series since beating West Indies in October 2018, and they are on the cusp of creating a massive record. (More Cricket News)

If India win, this will be its 11th consecutive Test series win at home - the most by any team at home. They are currently tied at 10, with Australia having two such streaks ending in 2000 and 2008 - Aussie teams that Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor led between November 1994 and November 2000 and the Australian team led by Ricky Ponting between July 2004 and November 2008.

Also Read: Live Streaming IND vs SA Cricket Matches And Full Schedule

India are firm favourites to win the upcoming three-match series with the Proteas in a period of transition after the retirement of the likes of Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers over the past couple of years.

No other team has more than eight home series victories in a row.

The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England during the latter's tour of the country during the 2012-13 season. Their winning streak started with the subsequent rubber against West Indies, which was also Sachin Tendulkar's last series.

Kohli's side are the top-ranked team in the Test rankings and started their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship with a win over the Windies in the Carribean earlier this year.