Indian team members are wearing specially designed cap as a tribute to the Armed Forces. Before the toss, MS Dhoni presented them with the caps. And they are donating match fees to the Nation's Defence Fund.

To pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama Terror Attack, the players will donate today's match fee to the National Defence Fund #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/vM9U16M8DQ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

Toss and team news

Virat Kohli just won the first toss of the series, and India will bowl first. India are unchanged, while the Aussies have made one, bringing Jhye Richardson in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, probably playing for the final time at his home ground, is the cynosure of all eyes as India take on Australia in the third ODI at Ranchi.

The 37-year old former India captain, who has led the country to two World Cups, will be playing his fourth ODI at the JSCA International Stadium.

In the last three ties, India have won one, lost one and rain washed the third match.

Dhoni has batted only twice in Ranchi in which he has scored 10 not out (vs England on October 23 of 2013) and 11 (vs New Zealand on October 26 of 2016). In terms of wicket-keeping on his home turf, Dhoni has three catches and a stumping in Ranchi.

What will keep Dhoni's supporters going is the fact that in his recent form. Dhoni has already collected 301 runs from just eight matches at a staggering average of 100.33 in the ongoing season ahead of the World Cup.

Dhoni also recently joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid in an elite list of Indian batsmen to have scored over 13,000 runs in List A cricket.

India's two victories -- by six wickets and eight runs -- weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

Talking about the visitors, it was their match to win in the last game and the lack of character shown would worry the team management. The Aussies did well to restrict India to 250 and were on course for most parts of the match. Marcus Stoinis held one end up with a defiant half-century but ran out of partners as Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is considered the best in the business.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

(With Agency inputs)