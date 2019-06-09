Mohammad Kaif 'Finally' Meets Katrina Kaif And Twitter Has A Field Day

Former India cricketer, at times also referred to as India’s Jonty Rhodes for his heroics on the cricket field, Mohammad Kaif, “finally”, met Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on June 4.

Sharing a photo of themselves on Twitter, Kaif captioned it, “Finally the Kaif’s meet.” With the photo also came a clarification: “PS- As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi , except insaaniyat ka :).”

Users on micro-blogging site were quick to crack jokes on “Kaifs”; some for their similar last names, others for how the right-hand batsman emphasised he didn’t have any relation with Katrina “till now.”

A Twitter usser even recalled how both Katrina and Kaif's careers had taken off from England. While Katrina's first big success was Namaste London, Kaif's biggest moment of his career came in the 2002 Natwest Trophy final when he successfully took India home against England.

Here are some interesting tweets on the "Kaifs"meet:

Watch it bro! Your wife follows you on twitter — Priyatham (@priyathamr) June 4, 2019

Both Kaifs' career took a huge stardom from London; #KatrinaKaif from the movie Namaste London, @MohammadKaif from NatWest final on @HomeOfCricket Lord's London! — ASHISH TRIPATHI (@TripathiThunder) June 4, 2019

Abhi tak??!! — neeru bhatia (@neerubhatia3) June 4, 2019

Bhai aaj ghar jana nahi hai lagta — Patriot (@TaufiqueKhan1) June 4, 2019

Mohammad Kaif is currently associated as an expert and commentator with Star Sports during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Katrina Kaif's latest film, "Bharat", released on Eid and has shattered many a record at the box office.