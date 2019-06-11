﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Wreckage Of Missing IAF AN-32 Aircraft Found In Arunachal Pradesh

Wreckage Of Missing IAF AN-32 Aircraft Found In Arunachal Pradesh

The AN-32 aircraft took off from Jorhat at 12.27 pm for the Menchuka advance landing ground and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2019
Wreckage Of Missing IAF AN-32 Aircraft Found In Arunachal Pradesh
Representational Image
File Photo
Wreckage Of Missing IAF AN-32 Aircraft Found In Arunachal Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2019-06-11T15:54:17+0530

The wreckage of an IAF aircraft, which went missing eight days ago with 13 people on board, was found Tuesday in Lipo locality of Arunachal Pradesh.

The location of the wreckage of aircraft is 15-20 kilometres north of the flight path of the AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh.

The AN-32 aircraft took off from Jorhat at 12.27 pm for the Menchuka advance landing ground and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm. A total of eight aircrew and five passengers were on board the aircraft.

The IAF had launched a massive search operation in and around Menchuka hours after the aircraft went missing.

The IAF on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about location of the AN-32 transport aircraft.

On Saturday, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa reviewed the overall search operation at a high-level meeting in Assam's Jorhat air base. He also interacted with families of the officers and airmen who were on board the aircraft.

The assets deployed for the operation included Sukhoi-30 aircraft in addition to a fleet of C-130J and AN-32 planes and Mi-17 and ALH helicopters. The ground forces included troops from the Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police and state police.

The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft was deployed earlier this week as it has electro-optical and infra-red sensors which could be helpful in the search operation.

IAF officials had said ISRO's Cartosat and RISAT satellites are taking images of the area around Menchuka to help the rescuers find the plane.

The AN-32 aircraft took off from Jorhat at 12.27 pm for the Menchuka advance landing ground and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm. A total of eight aircrew and five passengers were on board the aircraft.

The AN-32 is a Russian origin aircraft and the IAF currently operates a sizeable number of it. It is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft.

(With inputs from Agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Indian Air Force National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mumbai Businessman Gets Life Imprisonment For Creating Hijack Scare On Plane
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters