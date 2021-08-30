Wondering Who Stitched Clothes For Ram Lalla In Ayodhya? Here’s All You Need To Know

President Ram Nath Kovind offered prayers to Ram Lalla, visiting the site where a Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. Ram Lalla temple priest Acharya Satyendra Das said the president stayed in the temple for almost 5 minutes.

"The visit of the president with his family members went quite well. They had the 'darshan' of the lord, they offered flowers and performed aarti. He is the first president who has come to the temple to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla," Das said.

He also told that the clothes that Ram Lalla wore were sent by Lucknow BJP chief, Late Pradeep Bhargava’s family. “My father wanted to send handmade clothes on the occasion and fulfilled his wish,” said Apurva Bhargava. He also told that the clothes were made by his wife Sweta Bhargava and other family members.

The president was accompanied by his family members, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

They also offered their prayers to Ram Lalla amid chanting of shlokas by priests at the makeshift temple.

A shawl and a miniature replica of the upcoming Ram temple were also presented to Kovind who interacted with the priests briefly and planted a sapling.

