With Thank You Tweet To Congress, Prashant Kishor Trains Guns On BJP, Again

Janata Dal-United (JDU) Vice-President Prashant Kishore on Sunday once again trained his guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), thanking the Congress leadership for rejecting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Taking to Twitter, from where he has launched most of his attacks on the saffron party, Kishor wrote: "I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count."

Kishor also reassured the people Bihar that the CAA and NRC won't be implemented in the state, something he has been consistent with.

Earlier, Kishor had urged Rahul to clearly state that Congress-ruled states won't permit the implementation of the newly amended law, which has triggered protests across India.

Even though Kishor's party supported the Bill in the Parliament, he has been one of the most vociferous critics of the new law alongside Mamata Banerjee.

Not long ago, Kishor and deputy CM of Bihar and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi were involved in a heated exchange over seat-sharing formula on Twitter. A day later, Nitish Kumar, the Bihar CM had allayed apprehension, saying all was well between the two allies.

On Sunday, Kishor, in another tweet, appeared to have taken a veiled dig at the BJP. "Get ready to see the power of people on Tuesday, Feb 11th!" he wrote.

Interestingly, the Delhi election results will be announced the same day.

On Saturday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said the new legislation is discriminatory, divisive and aims at dividing people on religious lines.

Sonia was speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet.

Coming down hard on the National Population Register (NPR), Gandhi told Congress top brass not to be under any illusion that it was a "benign exercise".

"Let us not be under any illusion that NPR is a benign exercise; in form and content, NPR 2020 is 'disguised NRC'," she said.