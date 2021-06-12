With 84K New Covid Infections, India Logs Lowest Daily Rise In 70 Days

With 84,332 new coronavirus infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India logged its lowest daily Covid rise in the last 70 days. The country also reported 4,002 Covid fatalities on Friday.

With the latest addition, the national covid caseload surged to 2,93,59,155 and the death toll rose to 3,67,081. Further, yesterday, India’s daily Covid count also remained below the one-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, according to the Union health ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate rose to 95.07 per cent while the active caseload dipped to 10,80,690 as of 8 am today.

India's active caseload declined to less than 11 lakh after 63 days while 84,332 new cases reported in 24 hours are the lowest in 70 days, the ministry said.

Also, 20,44,131 coronavirus tests were conducted on Friday taking the total number to 37,42,42,384.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for the 19th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 4.94 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 30th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,79,11,384, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.25 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)

