With 58K New Covid Cases, India Logs Lowest Daily Rise In 81 Days

With 58,419 new Covid-19 infections, India on Saturday logged its lowest daily Covid rise in 81 days. The country also reported 1,576 new coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition, India’s Covid caseload rose to 2.98 crore while the virus death toll surged to 3.86 lakh.

According to the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am today, the active Covid caseload in the country reduced to 7,29,243, comprising 2.44 per cent of the total infections.

A net decline of 30,776 cases has been recorded in the Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the ministry data indicated while the national recovery rate rose to 96.27 per cent on Saturday.

As many as 18,11,446 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 39,10,19,083.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.22 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 38th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,87,66,009, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 27,66,93,572 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

(With PTI inputs)

