With 40K New Infections, India’s Cumulative Covid Caseload Rises To 3.16 Crore

India reported 40,134 new coronavirus infections and 422 fatalities in the last 24 hours. With the latest addition, the country’s cumulative Covid caseload rose to 3.16 crore while the death toll surged to 4.24 lakh.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as of Sunday, about 47.22 crore vaccines were administered across the country.

Further, the country’s active caseload rose to 4,13,718 on Sunday, registering an increase for the sixth consecutive day. The active caseload comprises 1.31 per cent of the total infections, at the moment. Further, an increase of 2,766 cases has been recorded in the active caseload during the last 24 hours.

According to health ministry data updated at 8 am today, the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent.

Also, 14,28,984 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 46,96,45,494, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.81 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,57,467, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 47.22 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore Covid-19 cases on May 4, and 3 crore on June 23.

(With PTI inputs)

