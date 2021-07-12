With 37K New Infections, India’s Daily Covid Caseload Dips By 10% On Monday

Also read
India reported 37,154 new Coronavirus infections and 724 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The latest daily caseload is 10 per cent lower than what was reported yesterday.
According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday, India’s active caseload stands at 4,50,899 while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 97.22 per cent on Monday.
(More information awaited)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
An Election Blueprint For Uttar Pradesh’s Opposition
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's Health Improves In Lucknow
Expecting GDP Growth This Fiscal To Be In Double Digits: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar