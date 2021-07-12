July 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  With 37K New Infections, India’s Daily Covid Caseload Dips By 10% On Monday

With 37K New Infections, India’s Daily Covid Caseload Dips By 10% On Monday

India’s active Covid caseload stands at 4,50,899 while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 97.22 per cent on Monday.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:36 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
With 37K New Infections, India’s Daily Covid Caseload Dips By 10% On Monday
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai.
PTI
With 37K New Infections, India’s Daily Covid Caseload Dips By 10% On Monday
outlookindia.com
2021-07-12T09:36:59+05:30
Also read

India reported 37,154 new Coronavirus infections and 724 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The latest daily caseload is 10 per cent lower than what was reported yesterday.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday, India’s active caseload stands at 4,50,899 while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 97.22 per cent on Monday.

(More information awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Third Covid Wave Is Imminent In India, Odisha Must Ramp Up Preparations: Experts

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID 19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos