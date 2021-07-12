With 37K New Infections, India’s Daily Covid Caseload Dips By 10% On Monday

India reported 37,154 new Coronavirus infections and 724 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The latest daily caseload is 10 per cent lower than what was reported yesterday.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday, India’s active caseload stands at 4,50,899 while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 97.22 per cent on Monday.

(More information awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine