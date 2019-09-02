﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  WATCH | Wing Commander Abhinandan Flies MiG-21 With Air Force Chief

WATCH | Wing Commander Abhinandan Flies MiG-21 With Air Force Chief

According to IAF sources, the sortie lasted for around half-an-hour and was conducted on a trainer MiG-21 aircraft.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
WATCH | Wing Commander Abhinandan Flies MiG-21 With Air Force Chief
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flew a sortie with Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman at Air Force Station Pathankot
Twitter/ANI
WATCH | Wing Commander Abhinandan Flies MiG-21 With Air Force Chief
outlookindia.com
2019-09-02T13:41:03+0530

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday flew a sortie on a MiG-21 fighter aircraft along with Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa.

"The sortie was flown from the Pathankot airbase in Punjab. Abhinandan had been cleared for flying last month following a thorough medical check-up," a senior IAF officer said.

According to IAF sources, the sortie lasted for around half-an-hour and was conducted on a trainer MiG-21 aircraft.

Abhinandan Varthaman started flying the MiG-21 in August after he was declared medically fit from injuries he sustained while ejecting from a fighter jet that was hit by a Pakistani missile on February 27. He had been barred from flying after February 27 owing to injuries sustained during the incident in which he had landed across the border on the Pakistani side.

The Institute of Aerospace Medicine had declared Abhinandan medically fit in August.

For the gallantry displayed by Varthaman in the face of enemy fire during the dogfight with a Pakistani F-16 on February 27, he was awarded the Vir Chakra on Independence Day this year.

 

(With inputs from IANS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Abhinandan Varthaman Birender Singh Dhanoa IAF drill Indian Air Force National
Next Story : Anushka Sharma Stands Up For Zareen Khan After She Gets Body Shamed For Her Stretch Marks
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters