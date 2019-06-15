﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Will Go Into Details Of AN-32 Aircraft Crash, Ensure It Does Not Happen Again: IAF Chief

Will Go Into Details Of AN-32 Aircraft Crash, Ensure It Does Not Happen Again: IAF Chief

IAF chief B S Dhanoa's comments come days after the wreckage of the IAF aircraft was found in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh more than a week after it went missing with 13 people on board.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 June 2019
Will Go Into Details Of AN-32 Aircraft Crash, Ensure It Does Not Happen Again: IAF Chief
File Photo
Will Go Into Details Of AN-32 Aircraft Crash, Ensure It Does Not Happen Again: IAF Chief
outlookindia.com
2019-06-15T13:49:29+0530

The Indian Air Force will ascertain the cause of the recent crash of AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh and ensure such accidents do not recur, IAF chief B S Dhanoa said Saturday.

His comments come days after the wreckage of the IAF aircraft was found in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh more than a week after it went missing with 13 people on board.

"We have recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder...We will go into the detail (to ascertain) as to what happened and how do we make sure that it does not happen again," he told reporters on the sidelines of Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal near here.

He was responding to a query on the accident involving the AN-32 transport aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh, which left 13 people dead.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, the terrain is very treacherous and most of the time, it is cloudy...When you are flying in that terrain, in that cloudy weather, there have been many, not only Air Force, even otherwise, Pawan Hans and all, accidents, because of controlled flight into terrain," he claimed.

The Russian-origin aircraft went missing in the afternoon of June 3, around 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

After eight days of a massive search operation, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hyderabad Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 31 People Tested HIV Positive In Pakistan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters