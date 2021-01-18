January 18, 2021
Corona
Why This Traffic Cop In Indore Moonwalks To Manage Traffic In The City

Get to know why this traffic constable in Indore uses Michael Jackson's moves to control the traffic in the city

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Ranjit Singh
For nearly 16 years, Ranjit Singh, a Traffic Constable in Indore, uses the late pop icon Michael Jackson's 'moonwalk' to manage traffic in the city. According to a report by NDTV, his unique style of doing his job and fulfilling his duty has made Singh a local celebrity, as many people approach him for pictures. However, the reason behind his very unique way of working is rather sad. He has been a recipient of several awards, including one for traffic management and has also been featured on many TV shows. 

"It has been nearly sixteen years (since he started dancing at work). I got a message on my communication device that an accident had taken place and I had to control the crowd. When I went to the spot, I found out that the person who died in the accident was my friend. As I was pacing across the road in angst, my superior officer told me, people were stopping because of my movement. Since I was a dancer, I brought 'moonwalk' into my work", Singh told NDTV. 

Ever since he was a child, Singh has always wanted to become a dancer but could not do so because of his poor economic background. With his dance, he is not only able to control the traffic better but is also brings a smile on people's face. "People set out in a bad mood, but feel good when they see me dancing".

"He does his work well. Wherever he is assigned, traffic moves smoothly. He has an aura. Nobody fights with him if he stops them", said Prashant Chobey, Additional Superintendent of Police while appreciating Singh. 

 

