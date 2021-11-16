Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur

For the BJP, PM Narendra Modi’s arrival in the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh for the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway is a big symbolic event.

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur
PM Modi will be inaugurating the Poorvanchal Expressway on Tuesday | PTI

Trending

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T11:47:36+05:30
Bharat Singh

Bharat Singh

More stories from Bharat Singh
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 11:47 am

An expressway from Lucknow in central Uttar Pradesh to Ghazipur at the eastern end of the state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating on Tuesday has sparked off a war of words between the BJP and Samajwadi Party, with both rushing to claim credit just before the assembly elections.

The reason: Akhilesh Yadav as Chief Minister had conceived the Purvanchal Expressway project but it has been completed at a time when the BJP has been in power in the state for almost five years and at the Centre for seven years.

For the BJP, Modi’s arrival in the poll-bound state for the inauguration is a big symbolic event. As for the SP, while it has claimed credit – and even thought of taking out a bicycle rally to rain flowers over the expressway – it has also accused the government of delaying the completion and using material of inferior quality to complete the road.

Related Stories

Ahead Of Purvanchal E-Way Launch By PM Modi, SP Says Project Is Akhilesh's Brainchild

Akhilesh Yadav has said that the foundation stone was laid by his government and the project was supposed to be completed in two years. He has said that bitumen wasn’t used and in order to reduce the expense, quality plastic and rubber waste wasn’t used the way it was supposed to be.

“The one who travels on this may have backache or stomach ache,” Yadav told journalists. “Ram Ram japna… Aadha bol diya, ab aap poora keejiye (Chanting the name of Ram… I have said half the proverb, please complete it).” He was referring to a Hindi saying: Ram Ram japna, paraaya maal apna (chanting the name of Ram and appropriating what belongs to others).

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Yadav claimed that while the BJP considered building toilets its greatest achievement, there was no toilet on the expressway.

Yadav said that if his party had made the expressway, it would have been better than the Agra-Lucknow expressway. He accused the BJP of having changed the contractor and getting inferior work done.

The BJP on its part mocked Yadav, saying that he would claim credit for building the Ram temple at Ayodhya next.

For the ruling party, the inauguration of the 340-kilometre expressway is a shot in the arm just before a high-profile state election that many consider the semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, as UP sends 80 MPs to the Lower House.

With the start of this expressway, a state that was poor on infrastructure till some years back will have expressways running from west to east. The Yamuna Expressway built by Mayawati starts from Greater Noida and goes to Agra. From Agra, there is a functional expressway to Lucknow. Now, Lucknow will get connected to the eastern periphery of the state near the Bihar border by an expressway. It will pass through Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh and Mau on its way to Ghazipur. There will be link roads to reach Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). The total cost of the expressway has been Rs. 22, 494 crores.

Tags

Bharat Singh Uttar Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

National Press Day: A Peek Into The Past Of Indian Media

National Press Day: A Peek Into The Past Of Indian Media

West Bengal: Schools Resume Physical Classes After Nearly 20 Months

Pregnant Maharashtra Nurse Who Helped Deliver Over 5,000 Babies Dies During Own Delivery

Special Court Directs Accused On Bail To Share Google Maps Location To CBI Investigation Officer

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 287 Days In India

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Hindu Mahasabha Wants To Make Statue Of Godse With Soil From Jail He Was Hanged In

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category For Third Day Straight

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category For Third Day Straight

Married Delhi Who Was Woman Attacked With Acid For Refusing To Marry A Man Dies

Married Delhi Who Was Woman Attacked With Acid For Refusing To Marry A Man Dies

SC Collegium Approves Gay Advocate Saurabh Kirpal's Judgeship, Despite Centre's Objection

SC Collegium Approves Gay Advocate Saurabh Kirpal's Judgeship, Despite Centre's Objection

Centre Extends UAPA Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation For 5 Years

Centre Extends UAPA Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation For 5 Years

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement