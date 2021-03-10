Meet Education Minister's Daughter Arushi Nishank Who Is Set To Make Her Bollywood Debut

The daughter of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Arushi Nishank, is going to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Tarini’. A poster of the film was released on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

But besides being the daughter of education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who is Arushi Nishank?

Arushi is the eldest daughter of Kusum Kanta Pokhriyal and Ramesh Pokhriyal who is trained in Indian classical dance and has been a disciple of Birju Maharaj.

She takes a keen interest in the environment and is a promoter of the Sparsh Ganga Campaign which was started by her father to promote environmental awareness about the Ganga River.

Arushi is also the chairperson of Himalayan Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital in Dehradun and has been married to Abhinav Pant since January 24, 2015.

Even though she is making her acting debut this year, she has already produced a regional film ‘Major Nirala’ which is based on a novel penned by her father Ramesh Pokhriyal.

T-Series recently announced its upcoming film ‘Tarini’ which is a story about the journey of Indian women naval officers who braved storms. The film stars Arushi Pokhriyal.

