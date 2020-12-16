What's Cooking: Tamil Nadu Girl Creates World Record By Making 46 Dishes In 58 Minutes

A girl from Chennai entered the UNICO Book of World Records on Tuesday for cooking 46 dishes in less than an hour, according to ANI.

Tamil Nadu's SN Lakshmi Sai Sri has entered the hallowed halls of UNICO, which celebrates unique achievements of Indians.

"I have learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone," she said.

According to the mother, N Kalaimagal, Lakshmi developed an interest in cooking during the lockdown.

"I cook different traditional cuisine of Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, my daughter used to spend her time with me in the kitchen," she says.

Seeing the bolstered passion, her father suggested that she could give a go at creating a world record.

"When I was discussing her interest in cooking with my husband, he suggested that she should make an attempt on world record on culinary activity. That's how we got the idea," she said.

On research, Lakshmi's parents found that the record was previously held by a 10-year-old girl Saanvi from Kerala for cooking almost 30 dishes. In a delicious turn of events, Lakshmi beat that by making 46 dishes in 58 minutes on Tuesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine