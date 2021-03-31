West Bengal Elections 2021: Phase 2 Voting Schedule, Key Candidates, Constituencies

Also read
West Bengal is gearing up for phase two polling on April 2. In the phase two, 30 assembly seats are up for grab. On March 27, the same number of seats had gone to polls in first phase. These 30 seats are spread in three districts, Bankura, South 24 Parganas, and Medinipur.
Polling in West Bengal was scheduled in eight phases. With first phase over and second phase tomorrow, third phase will take place on April 6, phase-IV on April 10, phase-V on April 17, phase-VI on April 22, phase-VII on April 26 and phase-VIII on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Nandigram Assembly Election 2021
For 30 seats in phase two, 171 candidates are in fray with 152 men and 19 women. Of all the constituencies, Nandigram is set to witness a high-profile contest between sitting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former party colleague and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Besides Adhikari and Banerjee, Left front candidate Minakshi Mukherjee will also be contesting from Nandigram.
Key Candidates
Panskura Paschim: Firoza Bibi (TMC) vs Shintu Senapati (BJP) vs Chittaranjan Das Thakur (CPIM)
Firoza Bibi has won twice from Nandigram on TMC ticket.
Moyana: Sangram Kumar Dolui (TMC) vs Ashoke Dinda (BJP) vs Manik Bhownik
Ashoke Dinda is a former cricketar, now with the BJP.
Importance of South 24 Parganas
Known as Trinamool stronghold, South 24 Parganas has 31 Assembly constituencies. In 2016, the TMC managed to win 29 of 31 seats in the district. In 2019, the BJP did manage to make a dent in the North 24 Parganas in the last parliamentary election but it failed to score a victory in South 24 Parganas.
List of constituencies
SI No, Assembly Constituency No and Name
1 127 – Gosaba (SC)
2. 130 – Patharpratima
3. 131 – Kakdwip
4. 132 – Sagar
5. 203 – Tamluk
6. 204 – Panskura Purba
7. 205 – Panskura Paschim
8. 206 – Moyna
9. 207 – Nandakumar
10. 208 – Mahisadal
11. 209 – Haldia (SC)
12. 210 – Nandigram
13. 211 – Chandipur
14. 224 – Kharagpur Sadar
15. 225 – Narayangarh
16. 226 – Sabang
17. 227 – Pingla
18. 229 – Debra
19. 230 – Daspur
20. 231 – Ghatal (SC)
21. 232 – Chandrakona (SC)
22. 235 – Keshpur (SC)
23. 251 – Taldangra
24. 252 – Bankura
25. 253 – Barjora
26. 254 – Onda
27. 255 – Bishnupur
28. 256 – Katulpur (SC)
29. 257 – Indus (SC)
30. 258 – Sonamukhi (SC)
Documents for identification of voters at polling stations
MNREGA Job Card
Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office
Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour
Driving License
PAN Card
Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
Indian Passport
Pension document with photograph
Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by
Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.
Covid-19 Guidelines for safe election
Every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity.
At the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes: Thermal Scanning of all persons shall be carried out; Sanitizer shall be made available at all locations.
Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant Covid-19 guidelines of the State Govt. and Ministry of Home Affairs.
As far as practicable, large halls should be identified and utilized to ensure social distancing norms.
An adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for the movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Elche 1-1 Real Madrid: Champions Lose Ground On La Liga Leaders Atletico Madrid
Ripped Jeans To Wearing Bermudas: 5 Famous Controversial Statements
Mumbai: 2 Dead, Over 70 Covid Patients Evacuated As Fire Breaks Out At Hospital