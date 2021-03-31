West Bengal Elections 2021: Phase 2 Voting Schedule, Key Candidates, Constituencies

West Bengal is gearing up for phase two polling on April 2. In the phase two, 30 assembly seats are up for grab. On March 27, the same number of seats had gone to polls in first phase. These 30 seats are spread in three districts, Bankura, South 24 Parganas, and Medinipur.

Polling in West Bengal was scheduled in eight phases. With first phase over and second phase tomorrow, third phase will take place on April 6, phase-IV on April 10, phase-V on April 17, phase-VI on April 22, phase-VII on April 26 and phase-VIII on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Nandigram Assembly Election 2021

For 30 seats in phase two, 171 candidates are in fray with 152 men and 19 women. Of all the constituencies, Nandigram is set to witness a high-profile contest between sitting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former party colleague and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Besides Adhikari and Banerjee, Left front candidate Minakshi Mukherjee will also be contesting from Nandigram.

Key Candidates

Panskura Paschim: Firoza Bibi (TMC) vs Shintu Senapati (BJP) vs Chittaranjan Das Thakur (CPIM)

Firoza Bibi has won twice from Nandigram on TMC ticket.

Moyana: Sangram Kumar Dolui (TMC) vs Ashoke Dinda (BJP) vs Manik Bhownik

Ashoke Dinda is a former cricketar, now with the BJP.

Importance of South 24 Parganas

Known as Trinamool stronghold, South 24 Parganas has 31 Assembly constituencies. In 2016, the TMC managed to win 29 of 31 seats in the district. In 2019, the BJP did manage to make a dent in the North 24 Parganas in the last parliamentary election but it failed to score a victory in South 24 Parganas.

List of constituencies

SI No, Assembly Constituency No and Name

1 127 – Gosaba (SC)

2. 130 – Patharpratima

3. 131 – Kakdwip

4. 132 – Sagar

5. 203 – Tamluk

6. 204 – Panskura Purba

7. 205 – Panskura Paschim

8. 206 – Moyna

9. 207 – Nandakumar

10. 208 – Mahisadal

11. 209 – Haldia (SC)

12. 210 – Nandigram

13. 211 – Chandipur

14. 224 – Kharagpur Sadar

15. 225 – Narayangarh

16. 226 – Sabang

17. 227 – Pingla

18. 229 – Debra

19. 230 – Daspur

20. 231 – Ghatal (SC)

21. 232 – Chandrakona (SC)

22. 235 – Keshpur (SC)

23. 251 – Taldangra

24. 252 – Bankura

25. 253 – Barjora

26. 254 – Onda

27. 255 – Bishnupur

28. 256 – Katulpur (SC)

29. 257 – Indus (SC)

30. 258 – Sonamukhi (SC)

Documents for identification of voters at polling stations

MNREGA Job Card

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Covid-19 Guidelines for safe election

Every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity.

At the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes: Thermal Scanning of all persons shall be carried out; Sanitizer shall be made available at all locations.

Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant Covid-19 guidelines of the State Govt. and Ministry of Home Affairs.

As far as practicable, large halls should be identified and utilized to ensure social distancing norms.

An adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for the movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines.

