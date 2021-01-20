West Bengal Assembly Polls: Suvendu Adhikari Dares Mamata Banerjee To Contest From a Single Seat

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dared the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo to contest the upcoming state Assembly elections from a single constituency—Nandigram, considered to be Adhikari’s home turf.

Adhikari, during a rally at Khejuri in Purba Midnapore, said it's not fair on the part of the Trinamool Congress supremo to contest from two seats.

"If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhawanipore is my younger sister. I will give a strong candidate from Bhawanipore also, in case I don't fight from that seat," Mamata had said earlier.

Nandigram is expected to witness a massive face off during the Assembly polls with Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee announcing that they will contest the upcoming state elections from there.

Earlier, Adhikari said that he would quit politics if he failed to defeat Mamata by more than 50,000 votes.

Lashing out at his former party, Adhikari said the TMC is like a private limited company run by two people, referring to Mamata and her nephew Abhishek. "Didi, you have to contest from only one seat, Nandigram. You cannot fight from two seats, that is not going to happen," he asserted.

Nandigram was the scene of massive public protest against "forcible" land acquisition by the erstwhile Left Front government for creation of a special economic zone.

Adhikari also alleged that many BJP workers have been attacked by TMC members. "There have been attacks at five places. The police was busy ensuring a smooth passage for the CM's convoy for her rally at Purulia in the afternoon," he claimed.

The political heavyweight from Bengal also said while Mamata specialises in telling lies, her nephew is an "extortionist".

"Her (Mamata's) days are numbered as the chief minister. She should be ready with a letterhead that reads former CM," Adhikari said.

(With PTI inputs)

