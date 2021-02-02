We Weren't Prepared For This New Normal Of Journalists Getting Arrested, Says Mandeep Punia's Wife

It was a long night for 29-year-old Leelashree Godara as she dialed up Mandeep Punia’s colleagues, enquiring about her husband, who was picked up by police from the Singhu border on the evening of January 30 while reporting on the farmers’ protests.

"I spent the night amidst uncertainty, not getting information about my husband's whereabouts. He is a very diligent journalist and was reporting on the farmers’ protests for the last two months. We are still not used to this new normal of journalists getting arrested for their work. But I think the time has come that we start becoming used to such things," Leelashree told Outlook as Punia was granted bail by a Delhi court on Tuesday afternoon.

At present pursuing her PhD in the political science department of Punjab University, Leelashree and Mandeep got married in 2019. While Punia is from Jhajjar, Haryana, Leelashree's family belongs to Nokha in Rajasthan's Bikaner. "Mandeep is a passionate journalist, who spends hours fact-checking a story. He himself is a farmer but he is equally concerned and passionate about the issues affecting marginalised communities. He studied journalism from India's premier journalism institute, IIMC in New Delhi, and is a complete professional when it comes to journalism," added Leelashree.

Speaking about the challenges Mandeep faced on being a freelancer, Godara said, "Police, as well as the court, kept asking questions on his identity. Right from his arrest to the court proceedings, they started raising questions about him being a journalist. A simple Google search was enough to suffice that he is a journalist and has done many stories. However, there is a strong need that freelancers get press cards from the organization or any type of authentication card that helps them to work in a safe environment. It's high time that a law is formed for the protection of journalists which also safeguards their life and dignity."

Reacting to the Delhi court's decision on granting bail to Mandeep, Leelashree, who is in Delhi and waiting for her husband's release, said, "I was hopeful that it will happen because he is innocent. The judiciary and system is the only way to deal with it and reclaim democracy."

A Delhi court on Tuesday afternoon granted bail to Mandeep Punia, a freelance journalist who was arrested on Sunday from the Singhu border point between New Delhi and Haryana one of the protest sites where farmers have been protesting for months. The bail order said, "It is a well-settled legal principle of law that 'bail is a rule and jail is an exception."

The journalist was arrested by Delhi police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for “obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions”, “assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty”, and “voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty”.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine