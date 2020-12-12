Watch: Workers Vandalise iPhone Manufacturing Plant In Karnataka

The workers of a Taiwanese company-- Wistron Corporation, which has an iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka went on a rampage on Saturday vandalising the plant’s property over “salary” issues, police said.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media.

#watch Employees of a taiwans company vendalize office in narsapura in # kolar.the company wistron manifature in #iphone in india..employes alezed that they were not paid wages for months ..policy restarted to lathicharge to disburse the agitating employees.@indiatvnews.. pic.twitter.com/VATw5scaiM — gangadhar raju (@gangadharraju12) December 12, 2020

Quoting preliminary inputs, police said employees at the facility in the Narasapura industrial area of Kolar district, located about 51 kms from Bengaluru, resorted to violence by overturning cars and damaging furniture in the plant’s premises.

A police officer told PTI that workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with “salary related issues”.

According to sources in the company, many workers were involved in the violent incident. When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from the company over the incident.

A trade union leader, alleged that most employees who were working on contractual basis were not paid “on time”.

Wistron manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple and other IT products for Lenovo, Microsoft, among others.

