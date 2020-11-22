Watch: Why The Mysterious Mr Owaisi Made It To Our Cover

Asaduddin Owaisi, the mercurial and controversial President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, is being talked about more than Tejashwi Yadav following the recent elections in Bihar. Questions have been raised about whether he is an RSS clone, a BJP stooge, or a real messiah of the marginalised Muslims of the country. Watch our political editor Bhavna Vij-Arora and Assistant editor Puneet Nicholas Yadav explain why we decided to put the mysterious Mr Owaisi on the cover of the latest issue of Outlook Magazine.

