Watch: Why The Mysterious Mr Owaisi Made It To Our Cover

November 22, 2020
Corona
Will he, won’t he? Questions swirl as Asaduddin Owaisi rises nationally

Outlook Web Bureau 22 November 2020
Asaduddin Owaisi
outlookindia.com
2020-11-22T19:30:43+05:30
 Asaduddin Owaisi, the mercurial and controversial President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, is being talked about more than Tejashwi Yadav following the recent elections in Bihar. Questions have been raised about whether he is an RSS clone, a BJP stooge, or a real messiah of the marginalised Muslims of the country. Watch our political editor Bhavna Vij-Arora and Assistant editor Puneet Nicholas Yadav explain why we decided to put the mysterious Mr Owaisi on the cover of the latest issue of Outlook Magazine. 

