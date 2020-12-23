Watch: Two Bulandshahr Cops Transferred After Video With Alcohol, Smoking Surfaces

Two policemen were transferred to Buladnshahr police lines after a video purportedly showing them smoking publically in a social function with a liquor bottle kept on their table surfaced on social media.

Sub Inspector Raj Bahadur Rathi and Head Constable Jitendra Singh of Bulandshahr’s Pahasu police station were attached to the district police lines after the video surfaced, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

"The video which came to my notice severely maligned the image of the police," said Singh, adding the Shikarpur circle officer has been asked to probe into the matter and submit his report at the earliest.

The video pertained to a social function at Banel village under Pahasu police station.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine