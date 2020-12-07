Watch: Rajasthan Couple Ties Knot In PPE Suit After Bride Tests Covid-19 Positive

In Rajasthan's Baran district, a couple got married at a Covid Centre on Sunday after the bride's Covid-19 report came positive on the day of their wedding.

The show, as they say, went on. A video of the marriage ceremony in Kelwara Covid Centre showed the couple wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) suits while sitting at the havan kind and following all rituals. Even the priest can be spotted in PPE kits as the ceremony appears to be conducted following Covid-19 protocols.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day.



The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

The groom's fusion wear includes a traditional turban over the PPE suit along with gloves, and the bride is seen donning a face shield and gloves while sitting through the rituals.

The video has the internet buzzing with intrigue and interest, as users share snippets of the Covid wedding.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine