December 07, 2020
Corona
Watch: Rajasthan Couple Ties Knot In PPE Suit After Bride Tests Covid-19 Positive

The wedding took place in Rajasthan's Baran district on Sunday. The priest too donned a PPE suit.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 December 2020
Screen grab from the video
ANI
In Rajasthan's Baran district, a couple got married at a Covid Centre on Sunday after the bride's Covid-19 report came positive on the day of their wedding. 

The show, as they say, went on. A video of the marriage ceremony in Kelwara Covid Centre showed the couple wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) suits while sitting at the havan kind and following all rituals. Even the priest can be spotted in PPE kits as the ceremony appears to be conducted following Covid-19 protocols. 

The groom's fusion wear includes a traditional turban over the PPE suit along with gloves, and the bride is seen donning a face shield and gloves while sitting through the rituals.

The video has the internet buzzing with intrigue and interest, as users share snippets of the Covid wedding.

Rajasthan COVID-19 Hazmat Suits / Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit Marriage

