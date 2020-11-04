November 04, 2020
Watch: Onion Thrown At Nitish Kumar During Rally

The onion, however, did not hit the leader.

04 November 2020
Watch: Onion Thrown At Nitish Kumar During Rally
Watch: Onion Thrown At Nitish Kumar During Rally
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed an election rally at Madhubani’s Harlakhi area for the second phase of Bihar elections on Tuesday. However, an onion was thrown at him while he was speaking about providing jobs to people from backward castes and tribes.

Soon after, Kumar’s security personnel tried to catch the person in the crowd, and the CM asked them to hold back and kept repeating “Khoob Phenko” (keep throwing), Leave it, don’t pay any attention to these things.”

That’s not all, Kumar went on to attack opposition RJD over their promise of 10 lakh government jobs, saying they could not do anything when they were in power for 15 years.

