Watch: NCP Supporters Throw Crabs Outside Maharashtra Minister's House For Tiware Dam Remark

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2019
A screenshot showing NCP supporters throwing crabs on the floor outside Sawant's residence. (ANI)
2019-07-09T15:37:11+0530
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Tuesday threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant, protesting the latter's statement that the breach in the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, which claimed 18 lives, was caused by the sea animal.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, NCP supporters can be seen carrying a crate containing crabs. Throwing the crate on the floor, the supporters then let the crabs spread all over.

Watch the video here:

Water resources minister Tanaji Sawant had last week said that the breach in the Tiware dam was caused by crabs which had hollowed out its wall.

An NCP leader had on Friday handed over a few crabs to the police in Thane after Sawant's claim.

NCP workers led by party general secretary Jitendra Awhad walked into the Naupada police station with crabs in hand and urged the cops to "arrest" them.

 (With inputs from agencies)

