Video | 'Agnipariksha': Man Puts Wife’s Hand In Boiling Oil To Test Her Purity

In a shocking incident, a woman’s “purity” was put to test as her husband forced her to go through an ‘agnipariksha’ by taking out Rs 5 coin from a pot of boiling oil in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad. The woman had gone missing for four days. The husband took a video of the entire incident.

As per reports, the woman had a quarrel with her husband on February 11, following which she left the house without telling anyone. While she was waiting for the bus at the Khachapuri Chowk in Paranda, Osmanabad, two people on a bike forcibly took her with them and held her hostage for four days.

After her return, the husband put her to the test to know if she was telling the truth based on a tradition in the Pardhi community to which the woman belonged, and asked her to extract a coin from boiling oil.

Nashik , It has been revealed that the same caste panchayat has ruled that a woman with suspicion should be boiled in boiling oil.

The husband took a video of the incident and made it viral.

In the video that went viral, the husband can be heard saying in Hindi, “My wife has said that she was taken hostage by a man and a policeman, but they did not do anything to her. I want to know if my wife is telling the truth. That is why I’m doing this.”

Soon after the incident, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Neelam Gorhe demanded strict action by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, claiming that there have been many such incidents where a wife is asked to take such ‘agnipariksha’.

