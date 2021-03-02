March 02, 2021
Corona
Watch: Love Is Truly In The Air As A Man Pops The Question Mid-Air While Skydiving!

In a viral video, a man called Ray is seen proposing to partner while they both skydive and the internet is in love

02 March 2021
Proposing to your significant other can always be a bit of a tricky business, especially when people on the internet are raising the bars sky-high, literally! Everybody deserves a special proposal from their partner but this guy really made sure that he gives a proposal to his partner, 'higher' than her expectations. 

If you have not understood what were are talking about yet, a pilot popped the question thousands of feet above the ground while skydiving with his partner. The video of the proposal is all over the internet and netizens are beyond amazed. 

Ray, an adventure sports enthusiast and pilot took his partner to skydive and asked her to marry him while doing so! Yes, he proposed to her partner mid-air. What makes the video even better and exciting is that the whole time, Ray had the engagement ring in his mouth to keep his whole plan a surprise. 

 
 
 
